Browns @ Steelers Game Preview & Pick

Another Browns Sunday with some intrigue, this time with whether OBJ is Covid free (test results for that around 10 am today) after Beckham Jr was sent home shortly after arriving in Berea yesterday with symptoms of something. He just said he wasn't feeling well, got tested and sent back home with a perscription of Netflix & chill. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for their analysis HERE. They see another entertaining game where the Browns lose by 5. But to be half full, they and Vegas were also not seeing the Browns winning in Dallas then at home against the Colts last week. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning with some hopeful Browns post game locker room fun starting at 5:30.