Was The OBJ "Meltdown" A Good Thing?

Other than Baker's sore ribs someone else was sore during that blowout loss in Pittsburgh yesterday, Odell Beckham Jr in what's being called a meltdown, threw his helmet and went into a rant after Baker Mayfield's 2nd interception. OBJ didn't speak after the game, he was busy working on some other Manhattan Project but was this whatever you wanna call it along the sidelines a good thing? Baker, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and OBJ's Minister of Defense & BFF, Browns WR Jarvis Landry, all explained that Beckham Jr's was just frustrated. What's (potentially) frustrating is the Browns now have a 4-2 record? Couldn't win 5 in a row since when we weren't even born? I'd be more frustrated because let's be honest, Mayfield is hurt, those ribs that got racked against the Colts need time to heal. Time to start Case Keenum in Cincinnati this Sunday and let time take it's course. To start perhaps another winning streak like we did after that Ravens game, by beating the Bengals. NJ.com, New Jersey where Beckham used to live enjoyed the OBJ antics HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.