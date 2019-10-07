Browns @ 49ers Game Preview & Pick

The Browns are looking to prove that the 25 point beatdown they gave Baltimore wasn't a fluke when they again go primetime against the 49ers. San Francisco's coming off a bye week and you know former Browns OC, now 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has no love for the Browns after they didn't even give him a sniff at oh...1 of the times Cleveland needed another head coach. But this will be Baker versus the QB we all wanted back in the day Jimmy Garoppolo. Myles Garrett is going up against some rookie. Both #6 and #95 I think will play like Oscar the Grouch, especially Baker, he with the "you threw us all in the trash" comment after the Rams loss. Once again we'll use scoresandstats.com to look at tonight's game and their pick might surprise you HERE. See you tomorrow morning with all of the post game, locker room chats starting at 6:25 am. Thanks for stopping by and hopefully another victory formation on the road by us.