Browns @ Titans Game Preview & Pick

December 4, 2020
Slats
Tennessee Titans linebacker Sharif Finch (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Browns
Slats
Sports

70 % of the US is getting this game and you know how the Browns do under that pressure right? Although not a nationwide game where CBS is sending Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracey Wolfson to Nashville for this game, no they get the 4:25 Philly @ Green Bay game that should be over by 5 pm. So maybe not a total jinx when it comes to the country seeing Browns football but whatta payback this would be, if Cleveland can atone for that 43-13 season opening debacle of last year.  Derrick Henry is ahead of last year's rushing title pace. A.J. Brown is Antonio Browns without the issues this will be a tall task. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for their analysis HERE. They too see the Browns having too tall of a task. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30, with some hopeful Browns post game locker room fun.

cleveland browns
Tennessee Titans
scoresandstats.com