Browns @ Titans Game Preview & Pick

70 % of the US is getting this game and you know how the Browns do under that pressure right? Although not a nationwide game where CBS is sending Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracey Wolfson to Nashville for this game, no they get the 4:25 Philly @ Green Bay game that should be over by 5 pm. So maybe not a total jinx when it comes to the country seeing Browns football but whatta payback this would be, if Cleveland can atone for that 43-13 season opening debacle of last year. Derrick Henry is ahead of last year's rushing title pace. A.J. Brown is Antonio Browns without the issues this will be a tall task. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for their analysis HERE. They too see the Browns having too tall of a task. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30, with some hopeful Browns post game locker room fun.