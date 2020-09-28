Tribe With Home Field Advantage Against Yankees IN AL Wildcard

September 28, 2020
Slats
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) short stop Francisco Lindor (12) second basemen Cesar Hernandez (7) and first basemen Carlos Santana (41) celebrate after the Indians defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at

© David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Slats
Sports

A little over a week ago, the Indians were looking at best being the 7th seed playing either the White Sox in Chicago or traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Rays, a 9 out of 11 win finish after losing 8 in a row catapulted the Tribe into a 4 spot and have home field (minus the fans) advantage aginst the 5th seeded Yankees. But like that 8 game slide it's all gonna come down to hitting, or lack thereof which has been the bugaboo for the Indians and you didn't see the Indians win a heck of a lot of 2-1 games this season. Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Zach Plesac will be hoping the Tribe bats stay hot while they hold the Yankees to 2 runs or less. NJ.com previews the series HERE as we try to get past these guys, again. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees
nj.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with JC Tretter and Jamie Gillan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes