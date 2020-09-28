Tribe With Home Field Advantage Against Yankees IN AL Wildcard

A little over a week ago, the Indians were looking at best being the 7th seed playing either the White Sox in Chicago or traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Rays, a 9 out of 11 win finish after losing 8 in a row catapulted the Tribe into a 4 spot and have home field (minus the fans) advantage aginst the 5th seeded Yankees. But like that 8 game slide it's all gonna come down to hitting, or lack thereof which has been the bugaboo for the Indians and you didn't see the Indians win a heck of a lot of 2-1 games this season. Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Zach Plesac will be hoping the Tribe bats stay hot while they hold the Yankees to 2 runs or less. NJ.com previews the series HERE as we try to get past these guys, again. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.