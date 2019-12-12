"Ralphie" Wears His Pink Bunny Suit For Jury Duty

December 12, 2019
Slats
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie \"A Christmas Story\" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Decemb

News
Slats

Well if you gotta jury summons this might be one way to get out of it like this guy HERE. I don't know if his name is Ralphie but he was dressed as him in "A Christmas Story". And no, he didn't pack his... "official Red Rider carbine action 200 shot range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" too. CBS 4 in Denver we thank them for letting us share this story that hopefully to (kinda)" quote the great Jean Shepherd..."next to me lay, a note from the judge excusing me from jury duty, the greatest Christmas gift ever, I had ever received".  Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

Colorado man wears pink bunny suit to jury duty
