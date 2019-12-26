Man Robs Bank, Throws Money In Air Yelling "Merry Christmas"

Usually when you rob a bank, you attempt to make a clean getaway, get the hell outta there and go spend your new found albeit stolen money. Not HERE in Colorado Springs, when a man robs a bank, throws it up in the air just outside the bank he just robbed, passing it out to passers by while yelling "Merry Christmas!"

Maybe since the denominations were rather small, those passers by scooped it up and returned the money to the bank. A lot of honest people there in Colorado Springs. KKTV gives us this story and you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.