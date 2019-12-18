How Many Holiday Inflatables Do You Have? They Have 50

This Columbia, Missouri family is celebrating the holidays with an invasion of inflatables, right now they currently have fifty, on their front yard, they add one every year so soon I'm guessing they'll have to put some in the back yard or inside the house. If I lived next door to them I'd be afraid after one or three too many Christmas Ales I'd go pop a couple. And in this age of PC-ness, everything is not inclusive enough and you can't say Merry Christmas because it'll offend someone who'll then go on Twitter to cancel culture your a##, okay, behind or rear end. Not one person has complained about this either face to face or anonymously. Good. Fox 4 in Kansas City has this holiday story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.