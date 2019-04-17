CBJ Make History, Cam Atkinson Almost Drops Bomb On TV

For the 1st time in franchise history, the Blue Jackets advance past the 1st round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Whom did they beat, try sweep? The President's Cup winners, the Tampa Bay Lightning who led the league in points with 128, tied a record for regular season wins with 62, and got swept. That's another 1st for the NHL playoffs. As no team has swept a President's Cup winner before. So as you could imagine last night in Columbus, it was a rather festive mood for Blue Jackets players after they did the ceremonial hand shake with Tampa Bay players on the ice. Like this HERE, where an exhuberant Cam Atkinson is being interviewed by former CBJ player Jody Shelley on Fox Sports Ohio. You know what would be even cooler? If the Monsters can beat Syracuse in the 1st round of the Calder Cup playoffs. Syracuse by the way is Tampa's AHL affiliate like the Monsters are for Columbus. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.