Cookie Monster Sings At Wrigley Field

A Wrigley Field tradition after Harry Caray passed away is where celebrities will stop up in the press box and sing like Harry did during the 7th inning strech the time honored "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" while the bleacher bum faithful try to sing along without spilling their $10 beer. And yesterday, the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street led everyone in song HERE. Thanks to NBC Sports Chicago for the video.

Video of Cookie Monster Sings the 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field 6/27/19