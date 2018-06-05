Cops Searching For Wedding Crashers Who Stole Gifts

It was a fun movie that starred Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, "Wedding Crashers", and those two didn't steal anything but women's hearts. Not wedding gifts as a woman is accused of doing HERE in Virginia Beach, Virginia. There must've been an open bar at the reception because nobody knew something was up, missing until it was close to over. But just think this, if this marraige is built to last and you can overcome this, whatta early marraige battle story, scene and you can certainly overcome this right?

Thanks to WTKR-TV in Norfolk for the story. You have a great day and thanks.