Couple Scammed Outta 6 Grand After Hotel Check Out

This is a new scam to be careful about, especially since I'm thinking a few of you are gonna be doing some traveling this Labor day weekend. HERE is what happened to this couple who thought they had checked out of their hotel, only to find out they owed oh...a few grand more. Bet from now on, we'll all be not using the time saving option of grabbing the hotel bill left under the door, on our email, then drop the room keys off in the drop box then leave.

Thanks to ABC 7 in Chicago for the story and travel tip. You have a great, safe holiday weekend and thanks.