Cow Exercises On Family's Backyard Trampoline

What's the is it a nursey rhyme, country song "Home on the Range"? You know whare the "deer and the antelope play". Now add a cow who likes to play HERE as told by Australia's 9 News. And can't believe the trampoline the cow was laying on made it. She (the playful cow) weighs 700 kilos or 1,544 pounds for us. Just a few permanent hoof marks so no need to run out to a Great Escape and buy another one. You have a great day, hope you made it through the thunderstorms okay and thanks for stopping by.