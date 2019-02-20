Win At Cowboy Pinball, Win $100 Here

This is the strangest, most hazardous way I think to win $100 ever. Check out what these contestants had to do HERE. 1st the signed a release stating that if they got maimed or gored, they wouldn't sue. Then these contestants stood, lined up like you would see on the inside of a pinball machine, stand while a fully grown rodeo bull would play pinball off of them. Attached to the bull are $100 bills. Grab 1 of those you win and leave the game. But as you'll see courtesy of the Ownesboro Times, nobody told the bull that he was supposed to be like a pinball and bounce off of the contestants. No the bull just, bulled some over and up in the air they went.

You wouldn't catch me doing this even for a grand or more. I like life. You have a great day and thanks.