No Humans, But Coyotes Are Roaming The Streets Here

Wait til you hear how loud these coyotes are howling.

And they don't care that there's a stay at home order.

Maybe you'll wanna know what are they trying to say? Are they happy there's no humans around? Sad because most stores are closed?

I'll tell you what they're howling loudly about.

Have you seen what the cost of living is in San Francisco? A normal one bedroom apartment will run you around $4,000 a month, not including utilites, and you don't want to even think what it would cost to buy a house.

The median listing for a normal, typical 3/2 home sits at $1.3 million.

ABC 7 News in San Francisco shares this story.

You continue to stay safe. And thanks for stopping by.