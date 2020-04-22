No Humans, But Coyotes Are Roaming The Streets Here

Things are getting weird out west

April 22, 2020
Slats
A coyote at Jungle Adventures, A Real Florida Animal Park,located on East Colonial Drive in Christmas, few miles west of the Brevard County line. They have many animals native to Florida that have been rescued from a variety of circumstances. Jungle Adven

© TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY, Florida Today via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
News
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Wait til you hear how loud these coyotes are howling.

And they don't care that there's a stay at home order.

Maybe you'll wanna know what are they trying to say? Are they happy there's no humans around? Sad because most stores are closed?

I'll tell you what they're howling loudly about.

Have you seen what the cost of living is in San Francisco? A normal one bedroom apartment will run you around $4,000 a month, not including utilites, and you don't want to even think what it would cost to buy a house.

The median listing for a normal, typical 3/2 home sits at $1.3 million.

ABC 7 News in San Francisco shares this story.

You continue to stay safe. And thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
San Francisco
coyotes
Coronavirus

