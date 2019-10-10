Massive Crane Crushes Homes In CA

And this accident compounds the fact that thruout Southern California, the major utility there Pacific Gas and Electric are conducting rolling, forced blackouts of power. The utility is doing that to prevent the wildfires that were caused by PG & E last year during the Camp Fire which burned a historic amount of acreage there just last year. And to add a further burn to the situation, PG & E was ordered by the state of California to 6.9 billion for the damage, because it was determined that the utility was responsible, it's power lines that is were the cause of the Camp Fire. KNBC-TV in Los Angeles has the dramatic footage, and story HERE of this massive crane taking out a couple of houses there. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.