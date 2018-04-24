The Current Odds On The Name Of William & Kate's New Son

So this didn't take long at all and did you see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who no sooner was it announced yesterday that Princess Kate was in labor, what was it an hour later (sarcasm alert) that there's Kate, Prince William and newborn son standing before the press outside the London hospital. All smiles. Then it was ready to head back to Buckingham Palace to show off their 3rd child just in time for afternoon tea.

Now, what's the baby's name gonna be? HERE thanks to the BBC are the current odds from British bookmakers. Have a great day and thanks.