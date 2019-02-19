Regular Customer Becomes Irregular, Calls In Bomb Threat

I know of some who'll never use a public restroom for just this reason, but at least he gave warning and you've gotta admit, that beats a courtesy flush on the card table everytime ;) However joking about a bomb inside of a bathroom at Home Depot is something you should remember to never do, add that to the list of say telling bomb jokes while you're waiting to pass through TSA at the airport too. In what's being described as a regular customer whom became, irregular. Telling everyone within earshot to clear out certainly backfired (sorry). And prompted a store employee to be ever vigilant and call 911. KWCH-TV in Wichita has the anti-climactic story HERE.

