Happy Cyber Monday & Here's What's Hot

So if you have any ammunition left after shopping this past Black Friday, HERE from the website tomsguide.com are what you and everyone else is shopping for today. Last year, 174 million Americans spent on average $355 on Cyber Monday. With people still cooped up at home, that number is expected to hit 250 million shopping, with the average amount spent hitting around $450. Another thing you're gonna have to fight other than other shoppers online, retailers say "bots" have shopping, snatching up inventory since 12:01 am. Those retailers also say there's nothing they can do to stop the "bots", in fact they welcome the activity. All must be fair in shopping, as in love and war. Happy shopping, don't get your account hacked by a bot and thanks for stopping by.