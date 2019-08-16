Dale Earnhardt Jr & Family Survive Plane Crash

And thankfully, as they say during racin' coverage, everyone walked away. Including the dog. NBC who'll be televising the tomorrow night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee says that Dale Jr will be taking Saturday night off understandably. The last time the NASCAR family suffered a plane crash was when Ricky Hendrick passed away on a plane that was heading to Martinsville, Virginia for a race. That killed him and 9 others in 2004. Another NASCAR tragedy avoided indeed. WCYB-TV in Bristol has the latest HERE. You have a great and safe weekend, appreciate you stopping by. See ya this coming Monday morning at 5:30.