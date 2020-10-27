Dallas Cowboys Coach Accidentally Rubs Tabasco Into His Eyes

The Dallas Cowboys currently have a record of 2-5 and maybe now we know why. Remember when that was us? So HERE with some wonderful, artistic added fun via You Tube and the Starr Cards site, is Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan who likes his food hot, spicy and some got on his hands and then into his eye. Which you may be able to talk with a hot mouth but not when it gets into your eye. It's not "here's mud in yer eye, how bout some Franks?" You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.