Demo Crew Demo's The Wrong House

February 25, 2020
Slats
Maverick McCoy of Emerald Coast Demolition tears down the old Seville Diner/Pot Roast and Pinot building on Cervantes Street on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Cervantes Street Diner Demo

© Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com, Pensacola News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

And this happened in Dallas, where maybe you may remember the story we had last week about the "Leaning Tower of Dallas", where a dem crew loaded it with explosives, and the building is STILL leaning even after another round of demo-ing it yesterday. Well this demo company HERE in Dallas was indeed successful in tearing down a house, but it was the wrong one. Oops! KTVT-TV in Dallas has the story and oh...somebody other than the homeowner will be paying big time for this oops. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Dallas demo crew tears down the wrong house
dfw.cbslocal.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes