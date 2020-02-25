Demo Crew Demo's The Wrong House
And this happened in Dallas, where maybe you may remember the story we had last week about the "Leaning Tower of Dallas", where a dem crew loaded it with explosives, and the building is STILL leaning even after another round of demo-ing it yesterday. Well this demo company HERE in Dallas was indeed successful in tearing down a house, but it was the wrong one. Oops! KTVT-TV in Dallas has the story and oh...somebody other than the homeowner will be paying big time for this oops. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.