Dan Gilbert Resting Comfortably After Apparent Stroke

Wow this was some shocker over the long holiday weekend huh? And who would've thought a pretty fit, 57 year old Dan Gilbert would be parked in a Detroit area hospital recovering from this? Yup this can happen to anyone regardless of how you're feeling and here is the F-A-S-T rule when it comes to stroke. Facial drooping. Arm weakness. Speech difficulties. Time if any of those 3 symptoms occur, time to go get help. Luckily for the Cavs owner, he started displaying these symptoms at home, it wasn't until he got to the hospital is where Dan Gilbert suffered the stroke. Lucky indeed. M-Live has the lastest on Gilbert's progress HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.