Dancing NJ Trash Collectors Entertain Residents On Their Route

September 23, 2020
Slats
A Department of Public Works truck works a route on the south side, near IN 135 and Southport Road, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The city's residential trash volume has fluctuated between 10 and 18 percent above last year's volume during the mo

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Slats

Yeah, join in on the fun that's been getting lots of hits on social media HERE. Don't know if any of these entertainers name's are "Magic Mike", but women in New Jersey are taking out their trash while wearing a robe and bust some moves with these guys instead of putting the yoga pants, do some namaste to start their day. Very cool story and you can enjoy the dance moves thanks to New Jersey News 12. You go shake it too, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
dancing keansburg nj trash collectors
newjersey.news12.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Chats with Jon Anderson of 'Yes' WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes