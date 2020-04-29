**EWW Alert** Dax Shepard Performs Home Surgery

Viewer beware!

April 29, 2020
Slats
Jan 6, 2019; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Dax Shepard, left and Kristen Bell arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Slats

You may have tried to cut your own hair at home, but what about performing some minor surgery at home?

Nope, me neither.

That's not only way above my pay grade, but I'd pass out during the self-procedure.

Anything above clipping my nails or extracting the loose, stray hang nail, and that's it for me.

If you feel up to it, from CNN, is this family stay-at-home fun from actor Dax Shepard. Watch the video here.

Shepard and wife Kristen Bell had their kids around to cheer on daddy.

So I wonder if that's going to leave a mark on their childhood memories?

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

