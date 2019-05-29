Dayton TV WX-Man Attacks Haters During Tornado Warning

It's now Day 2 of the recovery for those living around Dayton after they spent this past Monday night hunkered down, sheltered in place while numerous tornadoes ripped through the Miami Valley. So far 1 dead, 90 injured which not to sound trite, that's an amazing number considering these were EF-3 tornadoes some possibly will be upgraded to EF-4. So that means winds ranged from between 160-220 miles per hour. During the tornado warnings there were those upset that their local TV stations were doing wall to wall coverage of this storm instead of showing their favorite TV show. HERE is Dayton Weatherman Jamie Simpson, who had a few words for those missing The Bachelorette, courtesy via The Wrap. You know, there's only been 1 bachelorette out a ton who got married. The Bachelor? They're 0-100. So I think we know how that's gonna turn out. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.