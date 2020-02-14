Who Wins The Great American Race Sunday?

February 14, 2020
Slats
Feb 13, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) sparks in front of driver Kyle Larson (42) during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels At DAYTONA at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Spo

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Slats
Sports

Well unlike last Sunday's crash filled Busch Clash at Daytona, yesterday's 2 qualifying races were relatively trouble free. Only drama was Daniel Suarez got the raw end of a racin' deal when he got taken out in the 1st race, did not qualify for the 500. Suarez who got bounced from that sweet Joe Gibbs #19 he had prior, then the Stewart-Haas ride last season needed to race his way in for a team that had no owner points to use at all. But this field is wide open for Sunday's Great American Race. The odds for the usual contenders like Denny Hamlin who won last year, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and other top drivers those odds to win start at 10-1. Personally I'm rooting for the #4 of Kevin Harvick. And there's a lot of wild card rides that'll be trying to come from the back. CBS Sports has an usual, but proven formula on who's gonna win HERE.

You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Daytona 500

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes