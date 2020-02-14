Who Wins The Great American Race Sunday?

Well unlike last Sunday's crash filled Busch Clash at Daytona, yesterday's 2 qualifying races were relatively trouble free. Only drama was Daniel Suarez got the raw end of a racin' deal when he got taken out in the 1st race, did not qualify for the 500. Suarez who got bounced from that sweet Joe Gibbs #19 he had prior, then the Stewart-Haas ride last season needed to race his way in for a team that had no owner points to use at all. But this field is wide open for Sunday's Great American Race. The odds for the usual contenders like Denny Hamlin who won last year, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and other top drivers those odds to win start at 10-1. Personally I'm rooting for the #4 of Kevin Harvick. And there's a lot of wild card rides that'll be trying to come from the back. CBS Sports has an usual, but proven formula on who's gonna win HERE.

You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.