Slats Went Barking In Berea With Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken
December 27, 2019
Slats went Barking In Berea with Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson and they discussed their favorite holiday treats, and Doug Dieken tells a yuletide Christmas story.
