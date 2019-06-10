With Guns Drawn, Cops Find A Doe Had Broken Into House

And wait til you see and hear how much damage this frightened doe did thruout this house. Broken glass everywhere, big hoof marks on the wall, Flo is gonna have a field day writing up an estimate for this house. And this scared doe is still on the loose, probably looking to break into another house or not. KXAS-TV in Dallas has the officer's body cam point of view of them confronting this suspect HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.