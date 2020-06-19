7/3/2021 Is When We'll See Def Leppard, Crue, Poison & Joan Jett

HERE are all of the rescheduled dates for this tour courtesy of Rolling Stone.com and it's nice to hear since maybe you too, I have tickets for this show that was supposed to happen at Cleveland Browns Stadium the Friday of July 4th weekend, now it's YEAH! Saturday of July 4th weekend but in 2021. Now if we can only get The Stones to announce when they'll make up their minds and reschedule that show which yeah was supposed to happen tonight at the stadium. I've got skin in that game too, holding tickets that I'm hoping to still be able to use. The Stones are in their what 70's and 80's? Maybe they forgot. You have a great Father's Day weekend Pops! Thanks for stopping by and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.