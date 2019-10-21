The Rat Lady In San Diego Gets Love From Neighbors

We're not talking just a few rats, try 320. This rat lady who was living out of her van started out with 2 rats. A male and a female. Well these 2 must have a very good health care plan because these 2 became very busy rats parents. Del Mar, California which is a neighborhood in San Diego that is comparable here to Shaker and Gates Mills, residents there are not gossiping, complaining about this rat lady. No they're helping her out, with a Go Fund Me and a reliable used car as told HERE by ABC 10 in San Diego. All 320 rats are up for adoption and hopefully they've been fixed. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.