Delta Pilots-ATC Audio About That Fuel Dump Over LA Here

Maybe you've heard what happened above Los Angeles a couple of days ago, if not, a Delta 777 enroute from LAX to Shanghai had just taken off, encountered an engine problem and needed to return to the airport ASAP.

So to ensure a safe landing, the pilots aboard dumped thousands of gallons of jet fuel. That landed below on dozens of school kids. Now luckily those kids and everyone on the ground who got splashed with jet fuel is okay, the schools are back open. But the issue is, did the pilots really need, nor want to dump fuel on their way back to LAX? They flew at 2,300 feet, below the recommended 5,000 feet needed so that fuel can dissipate.

Courtesy of Live ATC.Net and the LA Times, HERE is the recording between the pilots of Delta Flight 89 and air traffic control discussing the emergency landing and the fuel dump.

Thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Eve.