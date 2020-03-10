2 Men & A Dog Crash Land In Woman's Backyard Tree.

March 10, 2020
Slats
Honey Bee, a blue tick coon hound, hangs her head out of Sam Taylor's Piper Cherokee plane after flying from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport to the Midwest National Air Center in Mosley, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Stickers on the plane's side r

News
Slats

Now everyone is OK, the 2 men and the dog. Figuring 1 of the men will have to go back to flying school but how lucky were they? It couldn't have been a hard, but soft landing if with the only issue was the passengers aboard were maybe looking to borrow a neighbor's ladder so they could all get back down to terra firma. HERE is the story from WEAR-TV in Pensacola, Florida. Now this poor woman has to wait a few days for a crew to come by and get this plane out of the tree in her backyard. Maybe there's some kids in the neighborhood who'd like to see that plane stay up there. That would make for a really cool tree house if you ask me. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Destin woman finds plane crashed in backyard tree
