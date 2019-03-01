Wedding Reception Starts Off With A Bang

For lack of a better hyperbole, this shindig sure went off with a bang. And even though you're an off duty Detroit cop, why are ya bringing your weapon in the 1st place? Alabama okay, ya'll watch this as I take out the dance floor because I'm drunk and I think it's fleeing the scene of a wedding we get that. Now let's eat. Here's the thing, this female officer who's never been in trouble before didn't have a beef with either the bride, groom, nobody. She just got wasted and started firing. Didn't hit a thing except the wall, the dance floor took a hit but is expected to live. Fox 2 in Detroit has the story HERE. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.