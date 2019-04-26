Does Devin Bush Dress Like Janet Jackson?

Funny that we're talking fashion at last night's NFL Draft instead of who the Browns took at #1. I was bouncing between the draft and game 1 of the Blue Jackets-Boston 2nd round playoff series but...did you see what some of these draft picks were wearing? Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray woke a pink suit inspired by the movie "The Great Gatsby", Kyler went #1 to Arizona. But getting the most head turns was this guy, Michigan LB Devin Bush who the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to get him at #10, Bush's prime time outfit is being compared to something Janet Jackson would wear on her Rhythm Nation tour back in 1990. Since the draft is being held in Nashville, The Tennessean has the opinions on Devin Bush' attire as spoken by Twitter and others HERE.

