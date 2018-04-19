Did Allie LaForce Ambush LeBron After Game 2 Win?

Some would say this is bigger news than the Cavs evening up their series with Indiana after last night's 100-97 win. Vermilion, Ohio native and former Fox 8 reporter Allie LaForce is getting hammered for her questioning of LeBron James immediately following last night's win, with questions about the passing of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich wife.

The Washington Post has HERE, the questions, the tweets slamming both LaForce and TNT for the questions asked. Also further down the page LeBron James addresses whether the questions were indeed out of bounds if you will or not. So you be the judge.

Jeff Thomas today thought Allie LaForce shouldn't have asked about Popovich about the passing of his wife. I'm with LeBron because he seems cool with it.

You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks.