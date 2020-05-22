Maybe The "Bedford Bear" Went To NJ?

May 22, 2020
Slats
A grizzly bear living at the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, Montana, explores its enclosure. Animals living in the discovery center were either rescued from the wild while young or injured, or faced euthanization because they posed a

© Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

I miss the "Bedford Bear" don't you?

Remember from a few years ago, all he wanted to do was hang out in a tree? But then he got a fire hose and a tranquilizer dart.

They tried to shoo this bear in New Jersey, where they had numerous people violate that state's stay-at-home order, to go see this bear.

Hey it's safe, he was wearing a mask.

And if indeed it was the "Bedford Bear," he learned from when he was here.

See the outcome on what he did after hanging out in a tree for 6 hours.

...

You have a great, safe weekend. Thank YOU for serving and we remember YOU this Memorial Day weekend too. Thanks for stopping by.

