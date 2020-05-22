Maybe The "Bedford Bear" Went To NJ?

I miss the "Bedford Bear" don't you?

Remember from a few years ago, all he wanted to do was hang out in a tree? But then he got a fire hose and a tranquilizer dart.

They tried to shoo this bear in New Jersey, where they had numerous people violate that state's stay-at-home order, to go see this bear.

Hey it's safe, he was wearing a mask.

And if indeed it was the "Bedford Bear," he learned from when he was here.

See the outcome on what he did after hanging out in a tree for 6 hours.

