Dog Squares Off Against Bear In Back Yard

It's that time of year where bears roam through back yards looking for something tasty to eat. And why forage through a trash or recycle bin when a bird feeder is much more healthier for your daily diet as this one did HERE. However, the neighbor's dog next door had dibs on the bird feeder and it was game on between the bear and dog. WABC -TV out of New York City has the play by play of it, and you can relax, the dog wins and no emergency vet visit was needed. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.