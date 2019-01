Have you heard about and seen this guy who spent 3 hours licking a family's door bell in Salinas, California? Worse yet is that they've identified who he is which leads me to this question...if they know who he is, why haven't they picked him up yet? Are they waiting to see if he'll be "double dogged dare ya" and take him down from the flag pole? There's not enough bleach to disinfect that door knob for me.