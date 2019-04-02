Door Dash Driver Samples Milk Shake Before Delivery
April 2, 2019
Yuck! And I'm surprised we haven't heard more of this happening considering if the Door Dash, or Uber Eats delivery guy has been stiffed on a tip from the same customer before. Now I know some of you use these delivery services but no wonder we have an obesity problem in this country. Okay a pizza I get but when we're too lazy to get off the couch to have a milk shake delivered then someone stealing a sip out of it is the least of your problems. At least he didn't spit in it but oh he's a serial sipper and he has fellow sipping friends as you'll see HERE from Fox 40 in Sacramento.
You have a great day, get off the couch unless you're getting a pizza delivered and thanks.