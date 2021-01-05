2 Who Base Jumped Into 2021, Are Still On The Loose

The thought of ringing in the New Year on a comfy, quiet couch wasn't for these 2 guys and this jump occured in Downtown Nashville, where they had an RV that exploded on Christmas Day. I wouldn't be jumping about nothing around there until after the ATF, FBI and perhaps the FAA has left town. But these 2 flying Spidermen who can also flee on impact are still on the loose, and WKRN-TV picks up the story HERE. This area of Nashville if you've ever been happened around "Lower Broad" as in Lower Broadway where all of those crazy bachelorette parties occur. Where some big cake is now also missing 2 guys who were scheduled to jump out of it too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.