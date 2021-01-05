2 Who Base Jumped Into 2021, Are Still On The Loose

January 5, 2021
Slats
Aug 18, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A base jumper leaps from the OlyAug 18, 2018; Montrempic Stadium's tower during the first half of the game between the Chicago Fire and the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

© Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Slats

The thought of ringing in the New Year on a comfy, quiet couch wasn't for these 2 guys and this jump occured in Downtown Nashville, where they had an RV that exploded on Christmas Day. I wouldn't be jumping about nothing around there until after the ATF, FBI and perhaps the FAA has left town. But these 2 flying Spidermen who can also flee on impact are still on the loose, and WKRN-TV picks up the story HERE. This area of Nashville if you've ever been happened around "Lower Broad" as in Lower Broadway where all of those crazy bachelorette parties occur. Where some big cake is now also missing 2 guys who were scheduled to jump out of it too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
base jumpers nashville new years day
wkrn.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Charley Hughlett and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes