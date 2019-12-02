Hey It Could Be Worse, After Loss Eagles Fans Want Team To Walk Home

December 2, 2019
Slats
Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) is unable to make a catch as Miami Dolphins free safety Adrian Colbert (36) and Miami Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens (35) defends the play during the second ha

So it could be worse. The Philadelphia Eagles whom like the Browns have disapointed fans with an underwhelming season as well. The former NFC champs are sitting like us at 5-7 after losing to one of the worst teams in the league Miami. Philly fans who can be rough, they booed and pelted Santa Claus with snowballs during an Eagles game, there's a courtroom and jail where they play home games at. But these Eagles fans have had enough, and have set up something HERE on Care2 Petitions that you might find humorous. You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and forget about the playoffs. 

