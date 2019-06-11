So Did You Survive The Great Quake Yesterday?

So were you one who marked themselves "safe" on Facebook? Saw where someone did that, also marked themselves "safe" during 10 cent beer night from that Tribe game too many years ago which I thought was pretty funny. But the epicenter of yesterday's quake was just off the coast of Eastlake, occurred at 11 am and I was downtown but didn't feel a thing. Another reason to live on the westside. No lake effect snow and no earthquakes. Thanks to Fox 8 HERE, are what their array of cameras caught while the eastside earth was shaking yesterday. You have a great day, no need to stay hunkered down in place. And thanks for stopping by.