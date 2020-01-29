They (Kinda) Had An Earthquake In Miami, Florida

January 29, 2020
Yesterday a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck just off the southern coast of Cuba, and it's effect were felt, yes, in Miami, Florida.

They're estimating Miami felt around a 3, but nobody's for certain because, nobody owns a Richter scale in Miami. But window blinds swayed, people in high rise buildings were evacuated as a precaution because yeah, tropical storms and hurricanes they've dealt with. Earthquakes never. So understandably residents there were freaking out over this. 

HERE is some coverage of that courtesy of WSVN-TV in Miami. Great, Super Bowl 54 is there in 4 days and hope nobody spilled a drink. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

