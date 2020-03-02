Town Closes Road For 1 Month For Frogs & Other Critters

It took me awhile to get this. Because I remember when ODOT and the city of Westlake built an underground tunnel for ducks and their ducklings who were attempting to cross over I-90 and Columbia Road every spring between two ponds. Let's just say a majority of 'em didn't make it. So the ducks and the kids swim like they're at The Y under 90. Fox 5 in New York has HERE what they did in East Brunswick, NJ to help out the critters cross the road during their spring season.

