Town Closes Road For 1 Month For Frogs & Other Critters

March 2, 2020
Slats
Mister Barker the tree frog is introduced to day campers as Gross Out Camp is held at Natureplex at the Alabama Wildlife Federation, in Millbrook, Ala., on Thursday July 25, 2019. Gross Out Camp is a science day camp, put on in partnership with Fresh Air

It took me awhile to get this. Because I remember when ODOT and the city of Westlake built an underground tunnel for ducks and their ducklings who were attempting to cross over I-90 and Columbia Road every spring between two ponds. Let's just say a majority of 'em didn't make it. So the ducks and the kids swim like they're at The Y under 90. Fox 5 in New York has HERE what they did in East Brunswick, NJ to help out the critters cross the road during their spring season.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

