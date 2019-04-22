Peter Cottontail KO's Combatant

Hope you had a great Easter, Passover if you were observing that. So the Easter Bunny is normally a gentile type of soul. Kids like to nibble on his chocolate covered ears and he doesn't seem to mind. But the Easter Bunny HERE in Orlando as you'll see courtesy of 96.5 News in Orlando, is a crime fighter. Was the first responder to a domestic situation before the cops arrived to break up this fight. Eater Bunny - 1, this guy - 0. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.