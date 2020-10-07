Eddie & Van Halen, During The Fun MTV Years

So last night, just for the heck of it decided to check out the MTV channels to see if they had anything fun from Van Halen during the fun 80's. It's been awhile so found there are 3 MTV channels and what they were showing last night were, "Teen Mom", an old "Real World", and the movie "Beer League" on those 3 channels respectively. Bummer. Was hoping for some nostalgic say...1984 Van Halen for example since the then 4 year old music channel had the band on all the time and thought they'd show some of that fun. So since you can find anything on Google I found this HERE. A short documentary of MTV's spend a lost weekend with Van Halen, in 1984 courtesy via Vimeo. Gonna miss that smile along with those wonderful riffs. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. Turn it up to 12 Eddie.