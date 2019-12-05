Erie County Sheriffs Chase After 200 LB Pig

December 5, 2019
Slats
Farm pigs race around the Hogway Speedway at the NC Mountain State Fair Monday. Named for NC NASCAR drivers, Squilling Earnhardt Jr. won the race for the treats at the finish line. PiFarm pigs race around the Hogway Speedway at the NC Mountain Statg Races

© Bill Sanders/Asheville Citizen Times, Asheville Citizen Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Slats

Well if you were this guy you'd be on the run too, because on Christmas day you'll be on a plate. Big dude this pig is, maybe he chowed down everyday at Hot Dog Tony's but it took a platoon of Erie County Sherrifs to corral this guy and they're still looking for the owner so...if you're missing a 200 pound pig, your pig is safely in a pen at the Erie County Sherrifs Office located at 2800 Columbus Avenue in Sandusky. Fox 8 has the 411 on this guy HERE. You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and happy Friday-Eve. Hurry, the deputies are running out of apples to feed the pig.

