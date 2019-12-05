Erie County Sheriffs Chase After 200 LB Pig

Well if you were this guy you'd be on the run too, because on Christmas day you'll be on a plate. Big dude this pig is, maybe he chowed down everyday at Hot Dog Tony's but it took a platoon of Erie County Sherrifs to corral this guy and they're still looking for the owner so...if you're missing a 200 pound pig, your pig is safely in a pen at the Erie County Sherrifs Office located at 2800 Columbus Avenue in Sandusky. Fox 8 has the 411 on this guy HERE. You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and happy Friday-Eve. Hurry, the deputies are running out of apples to feed the pig.