Couple Spat Involves Fireworks, See What Happens Next

This story HERE, from KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon is gonna require some concentration. A couple are at a U-Haul dealership and they get into an argument. One throws a lit firework at the other. Which strikes an unsuspecting man who is siphoning, stealing gas from a U-Haul truck parked next to the couple. And who gets the worst of this? The guy who was siphoning the gas, last seen running away from the lot minus his pants, which are burning on the ground. That man was last seen still running from the scene and what are the odds of this? The couple gets arrested for arguing, using a firework as an assault weapon. The dude stealing the gas loses his pants. You have a great day, stay safe and thanks for stopping by.