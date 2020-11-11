Someone Is Blowing Up Porta-Potties In Pittsburgh

So have they now raised the terror alert from orange to yellow to brown? For the past 2 weeks, Pittsburgh police have been investigating the carcasses of these exploded commodes, God I would hate to be the cop who has to piece together that crime scene. Feel bad too for those construction workers who relied on them, now they have to go find a large tree somewhere. KDKA-TV has the story HERE. You watch where you sit, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.