Someone Is Blowing Up Porta-Potties In Pittsburgh

November 11, 2020
Slats
Portable toilets are lined up on the Comanche County Courthouse square Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, as the city conserves water while recovering from a major water line break. Comanche Water Dsc 7682

© Laura Gutschke/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Headlines
Slats

So have they now raised the terror alert from orange to yellow to brown? For the past 2 weeks, Pittsburgh police have been investigating the carcasses of these exploded commodes, God I would hate to be the cop who has to piece together that crime scene. Feel bad too for those construction workers who relied on them, now they have to go find a large tree somewhere. KDKA-TV has the story HERE. You watch where you sit, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Pittsburgh portable toliets explosion
